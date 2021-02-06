Automotive Logistics Market Projected to Reach US$ 170.24 Bn in 2027 | Key players include CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL International (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL International, Nippon Express, Ryder System

The Asia Pacific automotive logistics market accounted for US$ 87.59 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 170.24 Bn in 2027. The strategic partnerships among logistics providers & automobile manufacturers and the increase in the number of manufacturing units for automobile are boosting the automotive logistics market growth. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies is expected to boost the automotive logistics market. Cloud technology is one of the key technologies which is anticipated to furnish the logistic companies growth in the years to come. Cloud technology offers several benefits to the transportation company, such as better customer experience in terms of speed, lower prices, and the ability to track goods. Cloud technology facilitates logistics service providers to manage their businesses efficiently, allowing continuous communication with suppliers and customers. Additionally, the autonomous vehicles segment especially, the passenger car segment is gaining substantial popularity in recent time, and several automobile manufacturers are involved in their testing autonomous trucks. The autonomous trucks would benefit the logistics companies as well as the suppliers with enhanced safety and shorter lead times.

Key players profiled in the report include CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Ryder System, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., and United Parcel Service, Inc. Group

The automotive logistics market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the automotive logistics market further. For instance, in Asia-Pacific, relevant regulations and initiatives in order to improve professional standard by industry & government play an important role in logistics operations. The range of logistics services is subject to logistic industry regulations and policies. Moreover, the expansion of such services is also driven by government policies. For instance, the Framework Act on Logistics Policies in Korea provides benefits to companies delivering integrated services of warehousing, transport, and value-added services. The companies entering in the automotive logistics market have to comply with multiple entry requirements depending on the type of plan they offer.

The APAC automotive logistics market by type is dominated by the insourcing segment in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance showcasing a substantial growth rate in the forecast period. The automotive logistics market by type is segmented into outsourcing and insourcing logistics services. In the era of the rapidly changing scenario of logistics and businesses, the shippers and respective logistics providers are expected to witness substantial growth opportunities. To match up with changing requirements of end users, including automotive, now the logistics providers have progressed to collaborative partners from tactical service providers. Moreover, the increased quality control and control over operations achieved in the insourcing method is driving the insourcing market.

Table of Content

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Automotive Logistics Market Landscape

5. Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Automotive Logistics Market – Asia Pacific Analysis

7. Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market Analysis – By Type

8. Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market Analysis – By Services

9. Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market Analysis – By Sector

10. Asia Pacific Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country

11. Industry Landscape

12. Automotive Logistics Market- Company Profiles

12.1 CEVA Logistics AG

12.2 DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

12.3 DHL International GMBH (Deutsche Post AG)

12.4 DSV A/S

12.5 GEODIS

12.6 KUEHNE + Nagel International AG

12.7 Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

12.8 Ryder System, Inc.

12.9 XPO Logistics, Inc.

12.10 United Parcel Service, Inc.

13. Appendix

