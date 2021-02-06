Bio-Inspired Robotics Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Forecast by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Bio-Inspired Robotics market accounted at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing innovative structures and computing with sensory-motor coordination and learning to achieve intelligence, flexibility, stability, and adaptation for emergent robotic applications, such as manipulation, learning, and control are driving the market growth. However, high cost of installation is the restraining factor for the market growth.

Bio-inspired robotics is about studying biological systems and look for the mechanisms that may solve a problem in the engineering field. The designer should then try to simplify and enhance the mechanism for specific task of interest. Bio-inspired roboticists are usually interested in biosensors (e.g. eye), bioactuators (e.g. muscle), or biomaterials (e.g. spider silk). Most of the robots have some type of locomotion system.

By product type, humanoid robots segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period as they are used for research purpose and were originally developed to build better orthosis and prosthesis for human beings. They are used for applications such as personal assistance, reception, work at industries, or companionship. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to observe significant growth as it is likely to adopt humanoids for almost all the significant applications and the elderly population in the nations like China and Japan is on the ascent, the region is expected to utilize humanoids for the individual help and care application.

Product Types Covered:

– Swarm Robotics

– Modular Robots

– Soft Robots

– Humanoid Robots

– Other Product Types

Applications Covered:

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Oil and Gas

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

