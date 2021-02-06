Blockchain IoT Development in China: Patent Distribution, Market Trend, and Opportunity Analysis

In recent years, the cooperation between blockchain technology and IoT (Internet of Things) has become an important development trend. This main reason is that the blockchain has decentralized characteristics and digital signatures, and can record modified data to lower malicious attacks to IoT and connected devices. Blockchain technology has enhanced security between connected devices thus has encouraged widespread adoption of IoT applications.

Other than virtual currencies, blockchain has also begun to extend reach to logistics, smart home appliances, IoV (Internet of Vehicle), energy management, smart healthcare, and smart farming. This report provides an overview of what Chinese big names and startups have invested in blockchain IoT and fully examines their patent deployment strategies in this sector.

Table of Contents

Technology introduction

1.1 Definition

Patent Analysis

2.1 Patent Mining

2.2 Trend Analysis

2.2.1 Analysis by Sector

2.2.2 Analysis by Field

2.2.3 Analysis by Patent Field and Patent Application Year

2.2.4 Analysis by Patent Field and Enterprise Assignee

2.2.5 Analysis by Technology

2.2.6 Matrix Analysis by Patent Technology and Patent Application Year

2.2.7 Analysis by Patent Technology and Corporate Assignee

2.2.8 Analysis by Application

2.2.9 Analysis by Patent Application and Patent Application Year

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

List of Tables

Table 1 Matrix Analysis of China Blockchain IoT Patent Counts by Patent Field and Patent Application Year

Table 2 Matrix Analysis of China Blockchain IoT Patent Counts by Patent Field and Enterprise Assignee

Table 3 Matrix Analysis of China Blockchain IoT Patent Counts by Patent Field and by Chinese Startup Assignee

Table 4 China Blockchain IoT Patent Application Share by Technology

Table 5 Matrix Analysis of China Blockchain IoT Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Patent Application Year

Table 6 Matrix Analysis of China Blockchain IoT Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Corporate Assignee

Table 7 Matrix Analysis of China Blockchain IoT Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Chinese Startup Assignee

Table 8 China Blockchain IoT Patent Application Share by Application

Table 9 Matrix Analysis of China Blockchain IoT Patent Counts by Patent Application and Patent Application Year

List of Figures

Figure 1 Blockchain IoT Use Cases

Figure 2 China Blockchain IoT Patent Application Share by Sector

Figure 3 China Blockchain IoT Patent Application Share by Field

