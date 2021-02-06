Blood Glucose Monitors Market Key Drivers And Recent Analysis to 2027 | GE, Phillips, Nipro Diagnostics, 3M , Abbott Lab, Omron , Hoffman La Roche

The “Global Blood Glucose Monitor – Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Market Size and Forecast” was estimated to be around US$ 8.6 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with 6.0% of growth rate during the future period. This report segments the global Blood Glucose Monitor by brands and geography. Blood glucose monitors market involves the market study for a wide range of blood glucose monitors brand that helps patients to treat or diagnose a chronic diabetic condition. The market for blood glucose monitors offers lucrative business opportunities to the companies due to technological advancements, increased acceptance of home healthcare, and cost-effective alternatives compared to hospital visits. The market for blood glucose monitors is expected to experience steady growth owing to the continuous rise in the incidence of diabetes across the globe. There has been a spree of new launches and products under pipeline to be launched by Accu-Chek, Freestyle and OneTouch.

Companies are providing patients the benefits of new technologies to ease their diabetes monitoring and compete with the global players. Of different brands, Accu Check and Freestyle generated highest revenue owing to the rising demand of these brands among end users. However, stringent regulations coupled with rising number of companies attempt to sell their blood glucose monitoring business hampers the market growth. Companies like Roche, Bayer, Johnson and Abbott are considered as the major player of this market.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2017 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of market across different segments, such as brands and regions. The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2016

Estimated Year – 2017

Projected Year – 2025

Companies reported in this report are: Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche, 3M Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and Bayer Healthcare and Others. For company profiles in the report, 2014 has been considered. Where information is unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

