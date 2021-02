Brushed DC Motors Market Projected to Register 6.5% CAGR to 2026 – Johnson Electric, ABB, AMETEK , Brook Crompton, Danaher Motion, Schneider Electric, Maxon motor, ASMO, OMRON Nidec Corp., Franklin Electric,

According to Publisher, the Global Brushed DC Motors market accounted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increased application of brushed DC motors in metallurgy equipment, oil and gas, power, and chemical industries are boosting the market growth. However, less maintenance due to the lack of brushes is hindering the market growth.

Brush DC motors are one of the simplest kind of engine that designed with either coiled winding or permanent magnet based on the needs of the application. They comprise of six components such as armature, commutator, the axle, magnets, stator, and brushes. They provide continuous and steady current with the help of rings to control a magnetic drive that functions the motor’s armature.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019492



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Johnson Electric, ABB, AMETEK , Brook Crompton, Danaher Motion, Schneider Electric, Maxon motor, ASMO, OMRON Nidec Corporation, Franklin Electric, Allied Motion Technologies, Siemens, ARC Systems and OMRON.

By application, process industry segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase of its use in the process industries such as metallurgy, paper and pulp, oil and gas, food and beverage, mining, and chemicals. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth owing to the increasing application of these motors in metallurgy equipment, oil and gas, power, and chemical industries and rise in investments towards revamping the oil and gas and chemical industries.

Output Power Covered:

– Greater than 375kW o/p

– Less than 750W o/p

– Between 750W and 75kW o/p

– Between 75kW and 375kW o/p

Types Covered:

– Compound wound Brush DC motors

– Shunt wound Brush DC motors

– Permanent magnet Brush DC motors

– Series wound Brush DC motors

Applications Covered:

– Discrete industry

– Process industry

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019492

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876