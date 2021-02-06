Cans Market 2019 Leading Companies- Rexam, Silgan Containers, Kian Joo Can, Independent Can and more…
Cans are type of metal packaging systems initially introduced in the beginning of nineteenth century, for packaging of wine, but its scope of application has now expanded into various end-use commodity packing purposes such as edible food & beverage items, chemicals, oil etc. The Western Europe and North America dominates the global cans market due its high consumption in food and beverage industry. However, these regions anticipated to register sluggish growth due to availability of alternative packaging. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at higher rate. Growth in the region is propelled by rapidly increasing consumption of end use industries.
The Asia Pacific region has been influenced by setting up of new manufacturing facilities from leading global OEMs owing to availability of raw materials at cheap prices and government initiatives to promote investment measures especially countries like South East Asian countries. Latin America, Middle East and Africa also significantly contributes to the metal cans market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rexam PLC
Silgan Containers LLC
Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad
Independent Can Company
Trinity Holdings
Berlin Packaging Company
Crown Holdings, Inc.
SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.
Caira Can Company Limited
The Cary Company
Ball Corporation
Allstate Can Corporation
Can Smart(PTY) LTD
Allied Cans Limited
The global Cans market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Cans volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cans market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cans in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cans manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Type
Steel
Aluminum
Tin
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical Industry
Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
Industrial Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
