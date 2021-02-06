Car Finance Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

Global Car Finance Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Car Finance Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Car finance is a type of finance in which the various financial products allow someone to obtain a car, including car loans and leases. There are various financial products available in the car loan categories. These services are provided by financing companies or specialist car manufacturers. Growing purchase of vehicles in developing economies and increase in average price of vehicles are the key driving factors which propelling the demand of car finance in the market across the globe. Additionally, decline in automotive loan rates in car finance and increasing adoption of effective risk management strategies by car financiers are also few factors which boosting the market growth over the coming years. Furthermore, the use of certified preowned car sales creating numerous opportunity in the market. The documentation for availing car finance is quite simple and easy. Most car manufacturers have a streamlined process where the loan application and processing are done on a tight timeline. Customers can also get customized car finance and car loans based on their needs. The borrower can choose the comfortable term within the available tenure. Moreover, the borrowers can also prepay the loan when they have enough funds to close the loan. These factors are also fueling the demand of car finance among the borrowers or customers across the world. However, lack of availability of complete consumer credit history, risk of loan default and increase in debts from various borrowers are the key restraining factors which affect the market growth in the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of Global Car Finance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to first time car buyers and low-income households opt for car finance in these region. Europe also contributes a major growth in the global Car Finance market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increased vehicle ownership in the developing countries such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Ford Motor Credit

• Toyota Financial Services

• Ally Financial

• BNP Paribas

• Capital One

• HSBC

• Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific

• Standard Bank

• Bank of America

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

OEMs

Banks

Financing Institutions

By Application:

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Car Finance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

