Chatbot Market Set to register highest CAGR with Top Players during 2019-2027

The global chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic chatbot market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Factors such as penetration of internet users, the number of social media users, and the number of smartphones users have a profound influence over the penetration of the chatbot market during the past few years. Moreover, the factors are expected to continue to have a substantial impact over the market growth during the coming along with investment towards AI enabled CRM services, and the solution is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region. According to a report published by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) in 2017, the European region with a total population of 839 million reported almost 79% of internet users in the region.

The report Chatbot Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report analyzes factors affecting Chatbot market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

