Citizen Services AI Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2026

Global Citizen Services AI Market is valued at approximately USD 1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing demand of IT infrastructure in government departments and need of automation process is expected to drive the market growth. IT modernization helps in managing or replacing aging hardware and software solutions with more automated and innovative solutions.

For instance, as per govloop Government of United States has planned to invest 78 percent of USD 82 billion federal IT spending on IT infrastructure. Furthermore, Specifically, 5,233 of the government’s approximately 7,000 IT investments had spent on all O&M activities. Such spending has increased over the last 7 years. Thus, rising IT infrastructure for advancing and modernizing manual process is expected to drive the market growth.

The List of Companies

Accenture

Alibaba

AWS

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Pegasystems

Servicenow

Tencent

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

On the basis of segmentation, the Citizen Services AI market is segmented into Application and Technology. Application segment is further divided into Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, Utilities and General Services, Technology segment is categorized into Machine Learning, Citizen Services AI Image Processing and Face Recognition. Face recognition is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period owing to rising demand for security and tracking system.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Traffic and Transportation Management

Healthcare

Public Safety

Utilities

General Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Citizen Services AI

Image Processing

Face Recognition

