Concrete Pump Market 2019: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Concord Concrete Pump, Junjin, Putzmeister, Schwing Stetter and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Concrete Pump Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Concrete Pump Market
Concrete pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump. The stationary pumps segment accounted for the major shares of the concrete pump market.
Due to the Economic stimulus plan in China since 2010, the consumption of truck-mounted concrete pump grew rapidly in the beginning of 2010s, and the consumption of truck-mounted concrete pump grew to 9935 in 2011. SANY, Zoomline and Putzmeister became the leading truck-mounted concrete pump manufacturers around the world.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Concord Concrete Pumps
JUNJIN
Putzmeister
SCHWING Stetter
LIEBHERR
Ajax Fiori Engineering
Apollo Inffratech
Reinert Concrete Pumps
PCP Group
REED
Olinpump
DY Concrete Pumps
Alliance Concrete Pumps
KCP
AQUARIUS ENGINEERS
McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology
This report focuses on Concrete Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Concrete Pump in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Concrete Pump manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Type
Specialized Pumps
Stationary Pumps
Truck-Mounted Pumps
Segment by Application
Line Pumps
Boom Pumps
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
