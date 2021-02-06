Customer Care BPO Market Research is Expected to Reach US$ US$ 8.36 Bn in 2027 with key players – Concentrix, Go4customer, Sitel Group, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Teleperformance, Teletech Holdings, Webhelp Group, Worldwide Call Centers

The Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 4.42 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2018–2027, to account for US$ 8.36 Bn in 2027.

The cost advantage offered by customer care BPO is one of the key reasons, which impacts the demand for customer care BPO services. It significantly reduces the cost of the organization by providing support and services to the customers. The customer care BPO enables the work to be done at very low cost and in an efficient way. There is a wide gap between the wage pattern of eastern and western countries. The wage rate is comparatively very low in developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as India and China when compared to western countries such as the U.S. and U.K. The wage difference varies up to 60%. Moreover, the company does not have to make investments in infrastructure. Customer care BPO also enables to save cost on recruitment and training. With the increasing need for cost-cutting to run the business significantly, companies are opting for customer care BPO and are impacting the market growth positively. Thus, the lower wage rates in APAC is positively impacting the growth of the customer care BPO market.

Key players profiled in the report include ALORICA INC, Arvato AG, Concentrix Corporation, Go4customer, Sitel Group, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Teleperformance, Teletech Holdings, Webhelp Group, and Worldwide Call Centers, Inc

Over the years, customer care BPO services are providing cost-effective services to their customers. To offer enhanced services to its customer in the competitive market, vendors are implanting various technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation) and AI (artificial intelligence). The RPA has profoundly impacted the entire BPO service. RPA is a cost-efficient, high speed with enhanced efficiency in customer service. Along with call center services, vendors offer real-time analysis and insights based on customer data. Vendors operating in customer care BPO market have a tremendous opportunity to serve customers by implementing these new technologies along with the service portfolio.

The Asia-Pacific customer care BPO market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the customer care BPO market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this government initiatives are also expected to drive the growth of customer care BPO market in the region. For instance, the Indian Telecom industry has recently permitted 100% FDI Equity in the communication sector. Thus, the customer care BPO market is anticipated to witness growth in the Asia Pacific region. The customer care BPO market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the prominent players that capture a significant share of the customer care BPO market.

Table of Content

1.Introduction

2.Key Takeaways

3.Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO Market Landscape

4. Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO –Market Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO Market Analysis – By Solution

7. Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO Market Analysis– By End-User

8. Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO Market– Country Analysis

9. Customer Care BPO Market – Industry Landscape

10. Customer Care BPO Market – Company Profile

10.1 Alorica Inc.

10.2 Arvato AG

10.3 Concentrix Corporation

10.4 Go4customer

10.5 Sitel Group

10.6 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

10.7 Teletech Holdings

10.8 Teleperformance

10.9 Webhelp

10.10 Worldwide Call Centers, Inc.

11. Appendix

