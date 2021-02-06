Digital Banking Market 2026 Business Research Analysis by Key Vendors – IBM , Apiture , NYMBUS , Appway , Leveris , nCino , Temenos , D3 Banking , Fiserv

Digital banking includes all kinds of online/internet transactions done for various purposes. It is the incorporation of new technologies, to deliver enhanced customer services. Customer convenience, higher interest rates, and technologically advanced interface majorly drive the market. High security risk of customer’s data hinders the market growth. Growth in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration among consumers, and increasing technology and growth of developing economies in Asia-Pacific region are some of the key factors, which are fueling the market growth.

Digital banking includes banking and financial services, mobile phones, social media, and internet providers. Actual account balances and other information are available at the touch of a few buttons. This makes banking faster, easier, efficient, and more effective because consumers are able to stay up to date with their account balances. Less bank staff, no cost of significant infrastructure, and overhead costs allow Digital banking portals to pay higher interest rates on savings and charge lower mortgage and loan rates.

Major Key Players of the Digital Banking Market are:

IBM , Apiture , NYMBUS , Appway , Leveris , nCino , Temenos , D3 Banking , Fiserv , Kony , Technisys , Five Degrees , Active.ai , Crealogix , Finastra , Backbase , VeriTran , ieDigital , CoCoNet , Omnia , Salesforce Financial Services Cloud , Banking Software Company

Major Types of Digital Banking covered are:

Non Transactional Activities

Transactional

Major Applications of Digital Banking covered are:

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail

Banking

Healthcare

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Digital Banking consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital Banking market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital Banking manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

