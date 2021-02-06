Electric Power Generation Transmission And Distribution Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022 – lectricit de France, Enel, Engie, Iberdrola, Exelon

The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that generate, transmit, and/or distribute electric power. Establishments in this market may perform one or more of the following activities: (1) operate generation facilities that produce electric energy; (2) operate transmission systems that convey the electricity from the generation facility to the distribution system; or (3) operate distribution systems that convey electric power received from the generation facility or the transmission system to the final consumer.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution- How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets- What forces will shape the market going forward- The Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution market global report from Publisher answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider utilities market, and compares it with other markets.

Scope

Markets Covered: Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution, Electricity Generation Electric Power Distribution, Electric Bulk Power Transmission And Control , Hydroelectric Power Generation, Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation, Nuclear Electric Power Generation, Solar Electric Power Generation, Wind Electric Power Generation, Geothermal Electric Power Generation, Biomass Electric Power Generation, Other Electric Power Generation

Companies Mentioned: lectricit de France, Enel, Engie, Iberdrola, Exelon, etc.

Metrics Covered: Electricity Generation, Electricity Generation from Oil, Electricity Generation from Hydropower, Electricity Generation from Coal, Electricity Generation from Natural Gas, Electricity Generation from Nuclear Sources, Electricity Generation from Renewable Sources, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market. Africa was the smallest region in the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market.

Electric power generation companies are increasingly using batteries to store solar energy during daylight hours. These energy-storage sites consist of large lithium-ion batteries. These batteries store enough energy to serve as a back-up in case of fuel shortages. They are designed to absorb solar power and feed it back to the grid. These systems minimize the need for capital intensive power generation plants, thereby enhancing transmission and distribution efficiencies and thus reduce operational costs. For example, San Diego Gas & Electric operations center has installed energy-storage systems with big batteries to store electric power. Arizona Public Service Co. has installed a $2 million battery system in Phoenix to store energy. In 2016, lithium-ion battery prices fell by 70% and are expected to shrink further in future, thus driving their use in power grids.

