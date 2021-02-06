Energy Storage Systems Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2024 | Fluence Energy, LSIS, SMA Solar Technology, NGK, General Electric, Primus, etc

Energy Storage Systems Market research report focuses on the leading competitors and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis have also been carried out in this report. The report also analyses the current development trends and patterns, as well as the distribution and marketing channel.

The key manufacturers covered in Energy Storage Systems Market report:

Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hitachi, Kokam, Fluence Energy, LSIS, SMA Solar Technology, NGK, General Electric, Primus, Panasonic, BYD, Younicos, ABB, Saft Batteries, Lockheed Martin Energy, Eos Energy Storage, Con Edison Solutions.

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is generally called an accumulator or battery.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in the regions of Europe and United States that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Energy Storage Systems (ESS). Increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) will drive growth in global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market will register a 27.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9373.6 million by 2024, from US$ 2736 million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Energy Storage Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: Lithium, Lead Acid, NaS, Others.

Segmentation by application: Residential, Utility & Commercial.

