Energy & Utility Analytics Market to 2025 – International Business Machines Corporation, Wipro, Oracle Corporation, Energy Savvy, Capgemini SE, SAS Institute, Infosys, SAP SE, Wegowise

The global energy & utility analytics market accounted to US$ 2.26 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 5.71 Bn by 2025.

The analysis of the global Energy & Utility Analytics Market until 2025 is an in-depth study of the Energy & Utility Analytics industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Energy & Utility Analytics with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Energy & Utility Analytics is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

The reports cover key market developments in the Energy & Utility Analytics as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Energy & Utility Analytics are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Energy & Utility Analytics in the world market.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The global energy & utility analytics market is segmented on the basis of verticals into oil & gas, renewables, nuclear power, electricity, water, and others. The segmentation is based upon the need for analytical solutions in various emerging sectors with a purpose to enhance performance and productivity. Oil & gas-based industries in the energy & utility analytics market have acquired the biggest share in 2017, followed by electricity, renewable energy, and nuclear power. Oil & gas companies are the major adopters of analytical solutions. Due to the availability of unstructured and semi-structured data, oil & gas companies are looking ahead to adopt advanced analytical solutions to bridge the performance gap by having access to in-depth detail about the operations.

The major portion of the financial results of oil & gas companies depends on the performance of capital-intensive process facilities. The requirement for advanced tools and solutions in oil & gas companies is rising, to optimize asset management and to lower the amount of data loss. The companies present in the oil & gas industries has started to implement cloud-based data analytics systems.

There has been constant development in energy & utility analytics industry. Recently, in 2018 SAS Institute Inc. showcased a new version of its Viya analytics platform featured with new tools to support the customers to understand and regulate its models in a better way. It also enables to integrate the open-source AI technologies and use of AI to automate the analytics in order to maintain data privacy. Also, in 2017 SAP SE declared the plans to collaborate with Centrica, Energy & Service Company to help the business customers in managing the assets and energy usage based on connectivity through IoT.

The report segments the global energy & utility analytics market as follows:

Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – By Type

Solution

Service

Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – Service

Professional Services

Managed Service

Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Hybrid

Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – By Application

Load Forecasting

Customer Analytics

Grid Analytics

Asset Management

Smart Meter Analytics

Global Energy & Utility Analytics Market – By Verticals

Oil & Gas

Renewables

Nuclear Power

Electricity

Water

