Enterprise Server Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027 With Prominent Key Players- Cisco Systems, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, IBM, Lenovo, NEC, Oracle , Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage

The Demand for Enterprise Server is gaining traction on account of the rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data in developing countries such as China and India. Growth of the SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and large enterprises further creates a positive outlook for the key players of the enterprise server market in the coming years.

The enterprise server market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growth of big data coupled with increasing acceptance of migration to the cloud. However, the enterprise server market is likely to be hampered due to the adoption of server virtualization. On the other hand, the growth of the small and medium scale enterprises offers lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the enterprise server market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Lenovo, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Unisys Corporation

The “Global Enterprise Server Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enterprise server market with detailed market segmentation by operating system, server class, server type, industry vertical, and geography. The global enterprise server market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise server market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global enterprise server market is segmented on the basis of operating system, server class, server type, and industry vertical. By operating system, the market is segmented as UNIX, Linux, windows, and others. Based on server class, the market is segmented as volume server, mid-range server, and high-end server. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as blade, tower, multi-node, and rack optimized. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others.

