Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Management Market report 2019-2027 by Regional Revenue, Growth & Trends analysis, Cority, Enablon, Enviance, Gensuite, Intelex Technologies, Optial, SAP, Sphera, VelocityEHS, Verisk 3E

The Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Management or EHS management is a crucial part of any organization which focuses towards developing and implementing environmental policy besides managing its ecological aspects. Stricter rules and regulations in the United States relating to hazardous wastes and safety is encouraging the players towards developing flexible solutions. Mass production of consumer goods and growth of the manufacturing sector further compliment the market landscape.

The environment, health, and safety management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors increasing awareness among employees and organizations and investments by end-users. Also, strict government guidelines favor the growth of the environment, health, and safety management market. However, market growth may be negatively influenced due to the poor implementation and lack of corrective measures during the forecast period. On the other hand, wide-scale acceptance of international standards in the developing nations is likely to showcase favorable growth opportunities for the industry players of the environment, health, and safety management market.

Key players profiled in the report include Cority, Enablon S.A., Enviance, Gensuite, Intelex Technologies Inc., Optial UK Ltd., SAP SE, Sphera, VelocityEHS, Verisk 3E

The “Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of environment, health, and safety management market with detailed market segmentation by component, industry vertical, and geography. The global environment, health, and safety management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading environment, health, and safety management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global environment, health, and safety management market is segmented on the basis of component and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, government and defense, chemicals and materials, engineering and construction, energy and utilities, food and beverages, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ENVIRONMENT HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS) MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ENVIRONMENT HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS) MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. ENVIRONMENT HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS) MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ENVIRONMENT HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS) MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. ENVIRONMENT HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS) MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

9. ENVIRONMENT HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS) MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. ENVIRONMENT HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS) MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. CORITY

11.2. ENABLON S.A.

11.3. ENVIANCE

11.4. GENSUITE

11.5. INTELEX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

11.6. OPTIAL UK LTD.

11.7. SAP SE

11.8. SPHERA

11.9. VELOCITYEHS

11.10. VERISK 3E

12. APPENDIX

