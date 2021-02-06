ePharmacy Market Survey 2019: With Current Industry Status, Top Manufacturers Walgreen, CVS Health, OptumRx, The Kroger, Giant Eagle, DocMorris

Increasing internet penetration in the developed as well as developing economies and growing geriatric population are the major drivers which are likely to anticipate the growth of ePharmacy market. Tech savvy consumers and increasing interest on online shopping is providing new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Electronic pharmacy or internet pharmacy, commonly called as ePharmacy, is a method of enabling the online purchase of medicines. It offers the convenience to its customers in purchasing and delivering products, providing valuable information on the prescribed drugs, and offers transparency in prices. The ePharmacy market helps in governing policies on the treatment and delivering proper & safe prescription drugs.

The “Global ePharmacy Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ePharmacy industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global ePharmacy market with detailed market segmentation by geography. The global ePharmacy market is expected to eyewitness growth in the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the important market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players influencing the market are Walgreen Co., CVS Health, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., The Kroger Co., Giant Eagle, Inc., DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG), Rowlands Pharmacy, Express Scripts Holding Company and Eurapon Pharmahandel GmbH among others.

The ePharmacy market is segmented based on age group as, Below 35 Years, 35 to 54 Years, and 55 to 74 Years. The ePharmacy market by type of drugs is categorized into prescription medicine, and over the counter drugs. Based on the mode of use the market can be segmented into mobile applications, and webpage based.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall in ePharmacy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the ePharmacy market in the global arena due to high rates of internet penetration, computer/smartphone usage, computer literacy, health consciousness and purchasing power. However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing internet usage and rising preference for online purchases.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

