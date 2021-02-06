Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2027 | 3M, Boston Scientific, Bausch Health Companies, Baxter, Novartis

The Europe drug delivery systems market is expected to reach US$ 610,320.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 343,533.9 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027. Factors such as rising investments by pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies in research and development and rise of chronic disease conditions in Europe is expected to foster the growth of the Europe drug delivery systems market.

Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers:

BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, 3M, Boston Scientific Corporation , Bausch Health Companies Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim , Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Europe has a huge pool of patient population suffering from various chronic disease conditions. Europe is highly affected by non-communicable diseases that include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, mental disorders, and chronic respiratory diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2016, these five major diseases collectively account for 77% of the total disease burden in the European region.

This report studies Europe Drug Delivery Systems in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Segment by Route of Administration: Transmucosal, Oral, Injectable, Topical, Implantable, and Ocular.

Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Segment by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application: Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others.

Market Dynamic Factors: The Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market research report provides comprehensive forecast estimations supported by the market trends, development patterns, and analytical techniques.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

