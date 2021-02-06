Eye Tracking Market to Grow with Increasing Technological Advancements by CAGR of 27% Between 2019 and 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Eye Tracking Market Outlook: Industry Insights & Opportunity Assessment 2019–2027” which includes some prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The eye tracking devices are gaining the popularity owing to their increasing applications across numerous industry verticals. The eye tracking market is anticipated to witness significant opportunities and is estimated to record a CAGR of around 27% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 and is further anticipated to cross 42 billion by 2027. The adoption of eye tracking technology in aerospace, automotive, entertainment and other sectors has influenced the growth of the market owing to integration of eye tracking technology with virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence. These factors, along with increase in demand for electronic consumer goods and reduction in prices of eye tracking devices are further boosting the growth of the market.

Geographically, the global eye tracking market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America is expected to hold largest market share owing to continuous investment and innovations coupled with rising adoption of eye tracking technology in various sectors, especially in healthcare and defense. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate on the back of rising investments and focus of the major players on the technological advancements in the field of eye tracking devices. Furthermore, the eye tracking market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record highest CAGR owing to reduction in prices of the eye tracking devices, leading to their increased adoption among consumers in the region.

Eye tracking technology provides exceptional aid in the field of research on the back of its ability to collect the real time data at flexible locations, thereby significantly driving the demand of smart sensors for security applications in various sectors. The enhanced value of information gathered through eye tracking system has led to huge capital investment for research & development activities around the globe.

However, the inability of cameras to record eye movement due to variation in contact lenses, glasses and pupil color, is estimated to negatively affect the growth of eye tracking market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the eye tracking market which includes company profiling of key companies such as EyeTech Digital Systems Inc., Ergoneers GmbH, LC Technologies Inc., Lumen Research, Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, SR Research Ltd., Smart Eye AB (FRA:SE9), Seeing Machines(LON:SEE) and Tobii AB(STO:TOBII).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Global Eye Tracking Market Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall eye tracking industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global eye tracking in the near future.

