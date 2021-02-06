Fiber Optic Cable Market Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2013-2025

Fiber optic cables are high-speed data transmission cables that transmit data via light waves which enables them to transmit information at the speed of light. Fiber optic cables use fiber optics technology that uses glass or plastic threads (fibers) to transmit the data. Each cable consists of these glass or plastic threads capable of carrying messages in the form of light beams. A fiber optic cable comprises three parts: core, cladding, and coating. The central part of the fiber optic cable is the core through which the light travels.

Fiber optic cables have much higher bandwidth than metal cables which enables them to carry more data and provide faster data transmission rate. Fiber optic cables are less vulnerable to noise and interference and are much thinner and lighter as compared to metal cables. Fiber optic cable enables digital data transmission and are used as the backbone for Internet and long-distance telecommunications.

The global fiber optic cable market is expected to reach approximately USD 11.67 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.18% from 2013 to 2025.

The market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

By type, the market has been divided into single mode and multimode cables. Single mode cable segment is dominating the fiber optic cable market by type and is expected to generate the highest revenue as the single-mode optical fiber has a single glass fiber strand and a small diametrical core which allows only one light beam to propagate, due to which, the number of light reflections is decreased. This reduces the overall distortion due to overlapping light pulses. The multi-mode segment is expected to grow at a constant rate during the forecast period since the multi-mode optical fibers are used for short distance data transmission or audio applications in LANs, backbone applications in buildings, and networking.

By application, the market is sub-segmented into long-distance communication, submarine cable, FTTX, local mobile metro network CATV, and local access network. Among these, the long-distance communication is expected to be the highest revenue generating application during the forecast period. The data rates required by different applications increase the adoption of fiber optic cables in various industries. IT & Telecommunication holds the highest share of the market for fiber optic cables.

Key Players

The key players in the global fiber optic cable market are Hengtong (China), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Prysmian Cables & Systems Limited (UK), Corning Inc. (US), YOFC (China), Futong (China), FOLAN (UK), FUJIKURA LTD (Japan), Sumitomo Electric, Ltd. (Japan), Tongding, Ltd (China), Kaile Science and Technology Co, Ltd (China), Nexans S.A (France), CommScope Inc (US), Sterlite Technologies (India), Fiber Home Telecom Tech (China), Jiangsu YongDing Company Limited (China), ZTT International Ltd (China), Belden Inc (US), Jiangsu Fasten (China)

Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013–2025

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the fiber optic cable market

• To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the fiber optic cable market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main regions and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of type, and application.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & development in fiber optic cable market.

Target Audience

• Software Developers

• End-users

• Government

• Research

• Education

• Distribution Vendors

• Technology Innovators

Key Findings

• The global fiber optic cable market has generated revenue of USD 5.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach market value of USD 11.67 billion by 2025 with 11.18% CAGR.

• Single mode type of cable is dominating the fiber optic cable market by type. It has generated market revenue of USD 2533.39 million in 2013 and is expected to generate USD 3699.18 of revenue by 2018. Whereas, multi-mode cable type is projected to generate USD 1857.03 million during the period 2013-2025.

• By application, the fiber optic cable market is dominated by long-distance communication in 2013 by generating the highest market revenue of USD 1269.17 million and is expected to generate the revenue of USD 1855.61 by 2018. Whereas submarine cable is estimated to generate market value of USD 1223.43 million by 2018 during the period 2013–2025.

• The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the highest revenue generating region, and the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Fiber Optic Cable Market, Estimation and Forecast

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest revenue generating region in 2017 with a revenue of USD 2.03 billion and is the fastest growing region during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 13.03%. This region is experiencing rising adoption of smartphones and increasing popularity of high-speed online gaming which triggers the need for fiber optic cable installations. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are substantially investing in enhancing their military and aerospace capabilities with the help of fiber optic cable technology. Also, there have been substantial investments by governments in research and development of fiber optic security solutions which is another factor driving the growth of fiber optic cable market in this region.

The report on the global fiber optic cable market also covers the following country-level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

