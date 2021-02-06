Fitness Clothing Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2019-2025

Global Fitness Clothing Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global fitness clothing market are growing disposable income, increasing concern towards healthier habits and adoption of active lifestyle. In addition, popularity of fitness activities amongst women and growing emphasis on product performance & comfort are the major diving factor that fueling the demand of fitness clothing in the market. The major restraining factor of global fitness clothing market are high cost of raw material, growth of e-commerce altering the consumer choice, the ever-changing tastes & preferences of consumers and increasing labor shortages. Fitness clothing is clothing, including footwear, worn for sport or physical exercise. Sport-specific clothing is worn for most sports and physical exercise, for practical, comfort or safety reasons. The leading manufacturers and vendors in this field are hiring famous sportspersons, athletes, and celebrities in order to promote their products and launch advertising campaigns. It has been thoroughly observed that consumers generally buy the products endorsed by their favorite sportsperson. Thus, vendors cash in the fan following of celebrities by signing them for the promotion of their products. Fitness clothes helps to have the appropriate clothes for sweat-wicking & breathability. Fitness clothes are durable and long lasting clothes to wear as well as also provides protection from the environment. Fitness clothes are also very comfortable to wear and provide the proper range of motion you need to complete your workout.

The regional analysis of Global Fitness Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading share in total generating revenue in across the globe due to the rising demand for children sports apparel and women fitness wear. Europe is also contributing major share in global fitness clothing market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increasing disposable income and improving living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India.

The major market player included in this report are:

• ASICS Corporation

• Adidas AG

• Reebok International Ltd.

• Anta Sports Products Ltd.

• Bravada International Ltd.

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• Fila Ltd.

• GK Elite Sportswear

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• Hosa International

• Kappa

• Li Ning Company Ltd.

• Lululemon athletica Inc.

• Mizuno Corporation

• Mizuno USA Inc.

• Nike Inc.

• Patagonia Inc.

• Peak Sports Products Co. Ltd.

• VF Corporation

• Puma SE

• Terra frog Clothing Corporation

• Gap Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

. Clothes

. Shoes

. Pendant

. Others

By Application:

. Women

. Men

. Kids

By Regions:

. North America

o U.S.

o Canada

. Europe

o UK

o Germany

. Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

. Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

. Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fitness Clothing Market in Market Study:

. Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

. Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

. Venture capitalists

. Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

. Third-party knowledge providers

. Investment bankers

. Investors

