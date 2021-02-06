In this report, the Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1,3-Butanediol (also known as 1,3-butylene glycol, butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into β-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. There are few companies enter into 1,3-Butanediol industry due to the business opportunities. The current demand for 1,3-Butanediol product is relatively low in the mature market, such as Europe and North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the continuous development of downstream industries.

The global production of the 1,3-Butanediol reaches 23358 MT in 2016; the growth rate range is about 6.64% to 4% during the last five years.

Although sales of 1,3-Butanediol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the 1,3-Butanediol field hastily.

The global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market is valued at 83 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

