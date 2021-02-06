In this report, the Global 2-Methylresorcinol Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2-Methylresorcinol Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

2-Methylresorcinol is a slightly yellow crystalline powder. In cosmetics and personal care products, both Resorcinol and 2-Methylresorcinol are typically used in the formulation of hair dyes and colors. Resorcinol is also used in other hair and skin care products.

The global consumption of 2-Methylresorcinol increases from 549.5 MT in 2013 to 690.4 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 5.87%. In 2017, the global 2-Methylresorcinol consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 33.81% of global consumption of 2-Methylresorcinol.

2-Methylresorcinol downstream is wide and recently 2-Methylresorcinol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cosmetics and Hair Dyes. Globally, the 2-Methylresorcinol market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hair Dyes. Hair Dyes accounts for nearly 80.14% of total downstream consumption of 2-Methylresorcinol in global.

The global 2-Methylresorcinol market is valued at 52 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-Methylresorcinol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-Methylresorcinol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

VKG

Zhejiang Dragon Chemical Group

League Chemicals

Atul

Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical

Ycmerit

Huahong Chem

Jiangsu Lycra Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Hair Dyes

Other

