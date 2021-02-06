In this report, the Global 2,3 Butanediol Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2,3 Butanediol Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-2-3-butanediol-depth-research-report-2019



2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses.

At present, 2,3 Butanediol has not appeared in large-scale commercial production, and only a small amount of by-products of bio-based polyols appear on the market. The excessive cost is the main factor limiting the commercial production of this product.

The global 2,3 Butanediol market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 67.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2,3 Butanediol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2,3 Butanediol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

MarkorChem

Xinjiang Tianye

Changcheng Energy

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Shanxi BidiOu

Sichuan Tianhua

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

HNEC

TunHe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Polymer Materials

Environmentally Solvent

Personal Care

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-2-3-butanediol-depth-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com