In this report, the Global Adhesive Tapes Depth Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Adhesive Tapes Depth Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of a backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Adhesive Tape industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China and USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major three classification of Adhesive Tape in this report, Polypropylene Adhesive Tape, Paper Adhesive Tape and PVC Adhesive Tape. Globally, the production value share of each type of Adhesive Tape is 58.98%, 11.90%, and 6.18% in 2016.

Although sales of Adhesive Tape brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The global Adhesive Tapes market is valued at 54200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 86900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Adhesive Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adhesive Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Lintec

Intertape Polymer Group

Shurtape Technologies

Avery Dennison (Yongle)

Achem (YC Group)

Scapa

Teraoka

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Denka

Stokvis Tapes

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Paper

PVC

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging

Others

