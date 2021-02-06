Global Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters Regional Outlook 2019
In this report, the Global Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters are added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesion.
In the past few years, the price of Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time with new capacity released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs, improve quality and performance for Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters product application. The competition in Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market will become more intense.
The global Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asphalt Anti-strip Promoters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ArrMaz
Ingevity
Dow Chemical
Evonik
Cargill
DuPont
Arkema
Akzo Nobel
Pre Tech
Macismo
LT Special Road
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Amine Anti-Stripping Agent
Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent
Segment by Application
Warm Mix Asphalt
Hot Mix Asphalt
Cold Mix Asphalt
