Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Study Report 2019
In this report, the Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ceramic Membranes are type of artificial membranes made from inorganic materials (such as alumina, titania, zirconia oxides, silicon carbide or some glassy materials). They are used in membrane operations. Ceramic Membranes are increasingly being used in a broad range of industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical, dairy, food and beverage, as well as chemical and petrochemical, microelectronics, metal finishing, and power generation.
With the improvement of manufacturing technology, the price of Ceramic Filtering Membrane is in the decreasing trend, from 946 USD/Sqm in 2013 to 864 USD/Sqm in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following several years.
Europe is the largest consumption market of Ceramic Filtering Membrane, with a Sales market share nearly 31.2% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Ceramic Filtering Membrane, enjoying Sales market share nearly 26% in 2017.
The global Ceramic Filtering Membrane market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ceramic Filtering Membrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Filtering Membrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pall
Novasep
MEIDEN
JIUWU HI-TECH
METAWATER
Veolia
Liqtech
Nanostone Water
TAMI
CTI
Inopor
Atech
Tangent Fluid
Dongqiang
Lishun Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Microfiltration
Hyperfiltration
Nanofiltration
Segment by Application
Sewage Treatment
Biomedicine
Food and Beverage
Chemical Industry
Other
