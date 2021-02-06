In this report, the Global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chlorotrifluoroethylene is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure. It is fairly toxic with an LC50 (rat) at 4-hour exposure and a concentration of 4000 ppm. It has a critical temperature and pressure of 105.8 ℃ and 4.03 MPa. Oxygen and liquid CTFE react and form peroxides at fairly low temperatures. A number of oxygenated products, such as chlorodifluoroacetylfluoride, are generated by oxidation of CTFE. The same reaction can occur photochemically in the vapor phase. Chlorotrifluoroethylene oxide is a by-product of this reaction. The peroxides act as initiators for the polymerization of CTFE, which can occur violently.

In 2016, the global actual consumption amount of Chlorotrifluoroethylene was around 8913 MT.

Chlorotrifluoroethylene can be used in various fields, like Resin and Refrigerant, etc. Resin is the largest application of Chlorotrifluoroethylene, with market share of 70.48% in 2016. Chlorotrifluoroethylene can be classified as Purity 99.9% and Purity 99.5%. Purity 99.9% is the major kind of Chlorotrifluoroethylene due to its stable quality and reasonable price. The market of Purity 99.9% is still in its emerging stage, with a global market share of 75.20% in 2016.

The largest producers of Chlorotrifluoroethylene in the worldwide are Honeywell, Daikin, Jiangsu Bluestar and Hongjia Fluorine Technology, which takes a combined share of 93.84% in 2016.The largest producing area of Chlorotrifluoroethylene is USA, accounting about 46.56% of Global production..

The global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Daikin

Jiangsu Bluestar

Hongjia Fluorine Technology

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity 99.9%

Purity 99.5%

Segment by Application

Resin

Refrigerant

Others

