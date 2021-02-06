In this report, the Global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cobalt-chrome (CoCr) is a metal alloy that has outstanding strength, as well as wear and corrosion resistance. Because of these features and it’s biocompatibility, Cobalt-chrome is often used for making dental/orthopedic implants.

CoCr alloys are widely used for medical prosthetic implant devices. The alloys are especially used where high stiffness or a highly polished and extremely wear-resistant material is required. CoCr alloys are the materials of choice for applications such as knee implants, metal-to-metal hip joints and dental prosthetics.

Although there are substitutes of cobalt-chrome alloys, it can’t be replaced easily and has been widely used in downstream industry. Backed with increasing demand from water industry, it is estimated that global cobalt-chrome alloys industry will be worthy of 15.00 million USD in 2024, with the CAGR of 1.16% during the period of 2017 to 2024.

This report focuses on Cobalt-Chrome Alloys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cobalt-Chrome Alloys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcam

CarTech

VDM Metals

Kulzer

EOS

SLM

Dentaurum

3DMT

AMC Powders

ACME

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CoCrMo Alloys

CoNiCrMo Alloys

CoCrWNi Alloys

Other

Segment by Application

Dental Implants

Medical Implants

Gas Turbines

Other

