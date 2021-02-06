Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cold rolling is used to further treat hot rolled steel sheet to increase its strength and its strength-to-weight ratio and enable it to hold tighter tolerances during fabricating and machining. In addition, cold rolling is used to smooth and finish the surface of hot rolled steel. The processes used to improve the surface finish and to size the cold rolled sheet more precisely include chemical or mechanical descaling and cold rolling or polishing. It also increases its strength and hardness because it is performed at room temperature and below the recrystallization temperature.
The cold-rolled coil prices have seen a significant increase from 2016 to 2017 since it sulfured a continuously decline in the 2014-2016 period. In 2017, the cold-rolled coil average price is 744.0 USD per tonne globally and will keep increasing as a result of rising raw material costs.
The end-user industries of processed steel are automotive, domestic appliance, construction, machinery parts, electronic goods, furniture, and others. Growth in the home appliance and automotive industry and recovery of global economy are the key drivers of the steel processing market.
The global Cold Rolled Steel Coil market is valued at 110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cold Rolled Steel Coil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Rolled Steel Coil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
China Baowu Steel Group
POSCO
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
ArcelorMittal
Shougang
Hyundai Steel
Ansteel Group
JFE Steel Corporation
Benxi Steel Group
Hesteel Group
United States Steel Corporation
Nucor Corporation
China Steel Corporation
Shagang Group
Steel Authority of India Limited
Tata Steel
NLMK Group
Maanshan Steel
ThyssenKrupp
JSW Steel Ltd
Valin Steel Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness≥3mm)
Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness<3mm)
Segment by Application
Automotive
Construction
Home Appliance
Machinery
Other
