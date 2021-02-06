In this report, the Global Concrete Air-Bleeding High-Performance Water Reducing Agent Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Concrete Air-Bleeding High-Performance Water Reducing Agent Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air-entraining and high-range water-reducing agent (AEHWRA): a chemical admixture which can be charged into the mixer with other materials at the time of mixing and which has air-entraining properties, higher water-reducing capability than ordinary air-entraining and water-reducing agents, and good slump-retaining capability.

The price is about 35 K – 42K USD/MT for these players in 2017. We predict that price will continue to increase in the next few years with the development of the technology most and more players enter into this industry.

The world concrete air-bleeding high-performance water reducing agent consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. The world concrete air-bleeding high-performance water reducing agent production will increase at a growth rate of about 6.8%. Global consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be concentrated in Japan, North America, Europe and China.

The global Concrete Air-Bleeding High-Performance Water Reducing Agent market is valued at 32 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concrete Air-Bleeding High-Performance Water Reducing Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Air-Bleeding High-Performance Water Reducing Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

GCP Applied Technologies

SIKA

Mapei

Fosroc

Shanghai Xinyang

RussTech

Euclid

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

Kao Chemicals

KZJ New Materials

TCC Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Liquid

Segment by Application

Port and Dock

Water Conservancy Projects

Roads and Bridges

Other

