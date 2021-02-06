In this report, the Global Disperse Dyes Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Disperse Dyes Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Disperse dyes are nonionic, have very limited solubility in water at room temperature and have substantivity for one or more hydrophobic fibers; e.g., polyesters and nylons. They are usually applied from a fine aqueous dispersion containing some dissolved dye.

In spite of the little decline in 2012, the global average price of disperse dyes is in the rising trend, from about 3089 USD/MT in 2010 to 8525 USD/MT in 2015. With the growth of global consumption, prices will be in rising trend.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investments entering the field.

Although sales of disperse dyes brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into this field.

The global Disperse Dyes market is valued at 6170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Disperse Dyes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Disperse Dyes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dystar

Huntsman

Clariant

Yorkshire

BASF

Archroma

Varshney Chemicals

Akik Dye Chem

Lonsen

Runtu

Jihua

Yabang

Anoky

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Azo Type

Anthraquinones Type

Others

Segment by Application

Textile

Plastics

Printing Ink

Others

