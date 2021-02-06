Global Electrical Insulation Materials Industry Depth Survey 2019
In this report, the Global Electrical Insulation Materials Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The main aim of Electrical Insulation Materials is to separate electrical conductors without passing current from one to the other and to safeguard individuals from electrically energized wires and parts. A complete knowledge of Electrical Insulation Materials and standards for safe working practices is required.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.
The Electricity Power application dominated the Electrical Insulation Materials market during the forecast period, closely followed by Electrical and Electronics industry in 2016. New Energy industry application is also expected to witness high growth rate between 2016 and 2022.
Currently, China is the largest Electrical Insulation Materials market, in terms of value, closely followed by Europe. Some of the factors driving the growth of the North American market are high growth of end-use industries, local manufacturing, and increased number of domestic players in various market segments.
The global Electrical Insulation Materials market is valued at 10100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electrical Insulation Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electrical Insulation Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Weidmann (WICOR Group)
Dupont
Krempel
Pucaro (ABB)
Elantas Electrical Insulation
3M
Von Roll
Toray
ISOVOLTA AG
Nitto Denko Corporation
Sichuan EM Technology
Axalta (The Carlyle Group)
Suzhou Jufeng
Suzhou Taihu
Zhejiang Rongtai
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Electrical Insulating Resins & Coatings
Electrical Laminates and Moulded Products
Film and Composite Materials
Mica Products
Prepregs and Impregnating Insulation Materials
Electrical Plastics
Others
Segment by Application
Electricity Power
Electrical and Electronics
Motor
Aerospace
New Energy
Others
