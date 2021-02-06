Global Formaldehyde Scavengers Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Formaldehyde Scavengers Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Formaldehyde Scavengers Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Formaldehyde scavengers are used in lowering the emissions in both the manufacturing of medium density fiberboard and particle board and also in finished products. Prolonged formaldehyde emissions can have potential health hazards and hence it becomes imperative to control these emissions. Formaldehyde scavengers have been used to lower formaldehyde emissions in several wood, paper and textile industries.
At present, the major manufacturers of Formaldehyde Scavengers are Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, StarChem, CHIMAR, SYNTHRON, Emerald Performance Materials, TAG Chemcials, Hunstman.
In classification, According to the reaction principle, Formaldehyde Scavengers can be divided into Neutralization reaction, Catalytic decomposition, Oxidation-reduction and Sealing plugging. In Europe, the shipment of Oxidation-reduction Formaldehyde Scavengers is about 307 MT in 2016.
In application, Formaldehyde Scavengers downstream is wide and recently Formaldehyde Scavengers has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wood Panel (Particle Boards/MDF Boards), Coating, Fabric, Indoor Environmental Protection and others. The Formaldehyde Scavengers market is mainly driven by growing demand for Wood Panel.
In the future, America and Europe market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Formaldehyde Scavengers shipment will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the shipment of Formaldehyde Scavengers is estimated to be 321.9 MT and 515.6 MT in America and Europe, respectively.
This report focuses on Formaldehyde Scavengers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Formaldehyde Scavengers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
StarChem
CHIMAR
SYNTHRON
Emerald Performance Materials
TAG Chemcials
Huntsman
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Neutralization reaction
Catalytic decomposition
Oxidation-reduction
Sealing plugging
Segment by Application
Wood Panel
Coating
Fabric
Indoor Environmental Protection
Others
