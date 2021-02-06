In this report, the Global Gellan Gum Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gellan Gum Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gellan gum is a kind of extra cellular polysaccharide excreted by microorganism pseudomonas elodea. It is a linear structure with a repeating unit of tetrasaccharide. As emulsifier, suspension agent, thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, tissue culture medium, film former and lubricant, gellan gum has been widely used in many fields, such as food additives industry, daily-chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, etc. Gellan gum is considered as one of the most advanced food additive in the world.

The gellan gum industry is highly concentrated, which is due to the high barriers, including technical barriers and high energy costs. Companies are more concerned with technology and energy costs, so Chinese gellan gum manufactures which founded in Shanghai, Zhejiang and other economically developed areas gradually shift to low energy costs areas such as Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Since USA mainly supplies the domain gellan gum market in Europe, Japan and Latin America, and China mainly supplies the domain gellan gum market in other Asia areas

The global Gellan Gum market is valued at 370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gellan Gum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gellan Gum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CP Kelco

DSM Zhongken

Tech-way Zhejiang

Dangcheng Caixin

Fufeng Group

Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotech

Teejoy and Hebei Xinhe

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Acyl Gellan Gum

High Acyl Gellan Gum

Segment by Application

Food Additives Industry

Daily-Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

