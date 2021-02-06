Global High Temperature Polyamides Market Study Report 2019
In this report, the Global High Temperature Polyamides Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Polyamides are probably the most successful polymers in the field of highly technical applications. In the past few decades, we have witnessed the introduction of nylon as a replacement for metals and thermosetting materials in many applications in all industrial sectors. As is well known, nylon is a primary choice for applications at high temperatures, due to its excellent thermal resistance. In general, high temperature polyamides should have a heat resistance temperature of more than 200 degrees Celsius.
The global sales of high temperature polyamides increased from 153836 MT in 2013 to 213509 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.54%.The global high temperature polyamides market is valued at 1605 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2736 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2017 and 2024. North America, Europe and China play an important role in global high temperature polyamides market.
The industry has high technical barriers; currently, DuPont, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray and BASF are major players in the global market. According to QYR, DuPont is the global market leader; in 2017, DuPont has a global market share of 42.19%. DSM is the world’s largest manufacturer of PA46, and Kuraray has an obvious advantage in the PA9T market.
The global High Temperature Polyamides market is valued at 1610 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on High Temperature Polyamides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Temperature Polyamides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DowDupont
DSM
EMS-GRIVORY
Solvay
Mitsui Chemicals
Kuraray
BASF
Evonik
Genius
Kingfa
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PA6T
PA9T
PA46
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive Components
Electrical and Electronic
Machinery
Others
