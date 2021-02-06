In this report, the Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydrotropes are used as coupling agents to solubilize the water insoluble and often incompatible functional ingredients of household and institutional cleaning products and personal care products. These hydrotropes are not surfactants but are used to solubilize complex formulations in water. They function to stabilize solutions, modify viscosity and cloud-point, limit low temperature phase separation and reduce foam.

In the future, Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Industrial Cleaning Chemicals production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production value of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals is estimated to be 20 Billion USD. On product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future

The global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market is valued at 15100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Cleaning Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Akzonobel

Dow Chemical Company

Solvay SA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Lonza Group

Ecolab

Stepan

Diversey

Bluemoon

Liby

Pangkam

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrotropes

D-limonene

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Building Service

Commercial Laundry

Vehicle Cleaning

Industrial Cleaning

Others

