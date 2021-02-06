In this report, the Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithopone Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithopone-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019



Lithopone is a mixture of inorganic compounds, widely used as a white pigment powder. It is composed of a mixture of barium sulfate and zinc sulfide. These insoluble compounds blend well with organic compounds and confer opacity. Related white pigments include titanium dioxide, zinc oxide (“zinc white”), and zinc sulfide.

The classification of lithopone includes B301, B311 and others, and the proportion of B301 in 2016 is about 57%.

Lithopone is widely used in paint & coating, plastic and other field. The most proportion of lithopone is paint & coating, and the consumption proportion is about 75% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of lithopone, with a production market share nearly 91% in 2016. Due to pollution problems, developed countries are no longer produced lithopone.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Xiangtan Red Swallow, Paris Horses, Shanghai Yuejiang, etc. are the main players of the industry

The global Lithopone market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lithopone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithopone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Xiangtan Red Swallow

Paris Horses

Shanghai Yuejiang

Langfang Hengze

Loman Chemical

Hebei Yuhuan

Xiangtan Swallow

Union Titanium

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

B301

B311

Others

Segment by Application

Paint & Coating

Plastic

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithopone-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com