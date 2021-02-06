Global Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
Low trauma adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for bandages, dressings and surgical tapes. The goal is not only to alleviate pain when removing skin adhesives, but also to avoid exacerbating existing wounds and ulcers or creating new ones.
Low trauma adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for bandages, dressings and surgical tapes which are mainly used for children, old man and tape allergy patients etc. Currently, silicon based low trauma adhesives is most popular with best performance. In 2016, silicon based low trauma adhesives consumption is about 918 MT, with a consumption share of 78.42%. While, silicon based low trauma adhesives price is much higher than other type adhesives.
There are many low trauma adhesives suppliers all over the world, such as 3M, Scapa Healthcare, Lohmann, Adhesives Research, Vancive Medical Technologies, Elkem Silicones, Nitto Denko, Mölnlycke Health Care, Dow Corning and SEPNA etc. Most of those suppliers are based in North America and Europe. During all those major suppliers, 3M and Scapa Healthcare are global leading two major suppliers, with a total production share of 37.32% in 2016.
Low trauma adhesives are expensive than general medical adhesives. So, global major consumption regions are distributed in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. In 2016, North America consumed about 701 MT low trauma adhesives, accounting for the largest consumption share of 59.86%. While Europe consumed about 315 MT in 2016. Japan and China separately consumed about 71 and 28 MT in 2016.
The global Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives market is valued at 78 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Scapa Healthcare
Lohmann
Adhesives Research
Vancive Medical Technologies
Elkem Silicones
Nitto Denko
Mölnlycke Health Care
Dow Corning
SEPNA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silicone Based
Acrylics Based
Other
Segment by Application
Wound Care
Medical Devices
Drug Delivery Devices
Other
