In this report, the Global Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Low trauma adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for bandages, dressings and surgical tapes. The goal is not only to alleviate pain when removing skin adhesives, but also to avoid exacerbating existing wounds and ulcers or creating new ones.

Low trauma adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for bandages, dressings and surgical tapes which are mainly used for children, old man and tape allergy patients etc. Currently, silicon based low trauma adhesives is most popular with best performance. In 2016, silicon based low trauma adhesives consumption is about 918 MT, with a consumption share of 78.42%. While, silicon based low trauma adhesives price is much higher than other type adhesives.

There are many low trauma adhesives suppliers all over the world, such as 3M, Scapa Healthcare, Lohmann, Adhesives Research, Vancive Medical Technologies, Elkem Silicones, Nitto Denko, Mölnlycke Health Care, Dow Corning and SEPNA etc. Most of those suppliers are based in North America and Europe. During all those major suppliers, 3M and Scapa Healthcare are global leading two major suppliers, with a total production share of 37.32% in 2016.

Low trauma adhesives are expensive than general medical adhesives. So, global major consumption regions are distributed in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. In 2016, North America consumed about 701 MT low trauma adhesives, accounting for the largest consumption share of 59.86%. While Europe consumed about 315 MT in 2016. Japan and China separately consumed about 71 and 28 MT in 2016.

The global Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives market is valued at 78 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Scapa Healthcare

Lohmann

Adhesives Research

Vancive Medical Technologies

Elkem Silicones

Nitto Denko

Mölnlycke Health Care

Dow Corning

SEPNA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicone Based

Acrylics Based

Other

Segment by Application

Wound Care

Medical Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Other

