In this report, the Global Magnesium Citrate Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnesium Citrate Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

Magnesium citrate is an important magnesium supplements. The main benefit of magnesium citrate over other forms of magnesium is that it is more easily absorbed by the body. Major applications of magnesium citrate are nutrient supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry etc. In 2016, amount of nutrient supplement consumed magnesium citrate is about 3439 MT. Food & beverage consumed about 1237 MT in 2016.

Magnesium citrate is usually classified into anhydrous type, nonahydrate type and others. Anhydrous type magnesium citrate is also used as a saline laxative but is also used as a food additive and dietary supplement. Nonahydrate type magnesium citrate is another common used magnesium citrate. In 2016, global anhydrous type magnesium citrate consumption is about 3131 MT, while consumption of nonahydrate type magnesium citrate is 2276 MT.

In the future, we predict that global consumption will continue to increase, with the improvement of people’s awareness of health. By 2023, global consumption will increase to 7825 MT, with an average increase rate of 4.93% from 2018 to 2023.

The global Magnesium Citrate market is valued at 40 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 51 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnesium Citrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesium Citrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jungbunzlauer

Global Calcium

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Sucroal

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Penglai Marine

Dongtai Food Ingredients

Yunbo Chemical

Xiyang Chemical

Hengheng Fine Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anhydrous Type

Nonahydrate Type

Other

Segment by Application

Nutrient Supplement

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

