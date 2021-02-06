In this report, the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-magnesium-hydroxide-flame-retardants-competition-situation-2019



Magnesium hydroxide is the inorganic compound. It occurs in nature as the mineral brucite. It is a white solid with low solubility in water. Magnesium hydroxide is a common component of antacids, such as milk of magnesia, as well as laxatives. Natural magnesium hydroxide is used commercially as a fire retardant. Most industrially used magnesium hydroxide is produced synthetically. Like aluminum hydroxide, solid magnesium hydroxide has smoke suppressing and flame retardant properties. It is a key player in the family of inorganic flame retardant.

Magnesium hydroxide acts good flame retardant and smoke suppressant, and has been widely used many fields, such as plastics, rubber, coating and so on. Although magnesium hydroxide flame retardant has many substitutes, the products still achieves good growth in the past years.

Magnesium hydroxide flame retardant has two manufacturing process, chemical synthesis and physical smash. For chemical synthesis, the technology is high and mastered by leading manufacturers from Japan, USA and Europe. As for the physical smash, magnesium hydroxide mainly gets from the brucite. Physical smashed magnesium hydroxide has lower quality than that from chemical synthesis. Presently, most of producers in China supply physical smashed type magnesium hydroxide flame retardant to market. The quality offered by China local suppliers still has a gap with imported ones.

The global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market is valued at 480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Martin Marietta

Kyowa Chemical Industry

Magnifin

ICL

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

Konoshima

Tateho Chemical

Nuova Sima

Russian Mining Chemical Company

Nikomag

Xinyang Minerals Group

XuSen

Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals

Wanfeng

Fire Wall

Yinfeng Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chemical Synthesis

Physical Smash

Segment by Application

PVC

PE

Engineering Thermoplastics

Rubber

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-magnesium-hydroxide-flame-retardants-competition-situation-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com