Global Maraging Steel Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.

The global average price of Maraging Steel is fluctuating, from 32.2 USD/Kg in 2012 to 29.8 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuating trend in the following five years.

The classification of Maraging Steel includes Grade 200, Grade 250, Grade 300 and Grade 350. Maraging steels tend to be described by a number (200, 250, 300 or 350), which indicates the approximate nominal tensile strength in thousands of pounds per square inch; the compositions and required properties are defined in MIL-S-46850D. The higher grades have more cobalt and titanium in the alloy; the compositions below are taken from table 1 of MIL-S-46850D.The proportion of Grade 200 in 2016 is about 30.1%, and the proportion of Grade 250 in 2016 is about 27.9%.

Maraging Steel is application in Aerospace, Hydrospace and Tooling. The proportion of Maraging Steel used in Aerospace is about 47.9% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Hitachi Metals, Universal Stainless, Villares Metals, etc. are the major manufacturers of Maraging Steel. Maraging steel can also be defined as aged steel which is treated with heat and other techniques to cool slowly for strong materials. There is high scope for the Maraging Steel Market in various regions across the globe in the upcoming years..

The global Maraging Steel market is valued at 13 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Maraging Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Maraging Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi Metals

Universal Stainless

Villares Metals

Dongbei Special Steel Group

NIPPON KOSHUHA

Bao steel

Daido Steel

Aubert & Dural

Bohler

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Grade 200

Grade 250

Grade 300

Grade 350

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Hydrospace

Tooling

