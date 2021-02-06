In this report, the Global Mono Methyl Aniline Depth Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Mono Methyl Aniline Depth Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mono Methyl Aniline is an aniline derivative. It is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5NH (CH3).

The major raw material of Mono Methyl Aniline is Aniline. In the past years, the market of Aniline has been under fierce fluctuation. The price of Mono Methyl Aniline also changed in accordance with the manufacturer cost of Aniline.

Non Metallic Antiknock Octane Booster and Intermediate in Chemical & Agricultural Applications are the main application of Mono Methyl Aniline, which takes a combined market share of 97.76% in 2017. Mono Methyl Aniline can also be used in Dyestuffs, pigments and optical brighteners. The consumption of Mono Methyl Aniline is mainly concentrated in China, USA and Europe, where are also major production area of oil.

The global Mono Methyl Aniline market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mono Methyl Aniline volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mono Methyl Aniline market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lanxess

Volzhsky OrgSintez

Xiangshui Henryda Tech Chemical

Binhai Henglian Chemical

Changzhou Baolong Chemical Industrial

Wuxi Yangshi Chemical

AARTI

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Above 98%

95%-98%

Other

Segment by Application

Non Metallic Antiknock Octane Booster

Intermediate in Chemical & Agricultural Applications

Other

