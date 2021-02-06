Global MTBE Competition Situation 2019
In this report, the Global MTBE Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global MTBE Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether（MTBE)is an organic compound with molecular formula (CH3)3COCH3. MTBE is a volatile, flammable, and colorless liquid that is sparingly soluble in water. It has a minty odor vaguely reminiscent of diethyl ether, leading to unpleasant taste and odor in water. It has a minty odor vaguely reminiscent of diethyl ether, leading to unpleasant taste and odor in water. MTBE is a gasoline additive, used to raise the octane number.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether(MTBE).
The global MTBE market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on MTBE volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MTBE market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SABIC
SINOPEC
LyondellBasell
CNPC
Huntsman
Eni
Formosa Plastic Group
Petronas
Reliance Industries
ENOC
Pemex
SIBUR
Chinas CNOOC
Apicorp
Oxeno Antewerpen
Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG)
Jiangsu Xinhai Petrochemical
Guangxi Yuchai Machinery
Wanhua Chemical
Panjin Heyun Industrial Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Industrial grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application
Gasoline Additive
Isobutene
Methyl methacrylate (MMA)
Medical Intermediate
