Global Natural Carotenoids Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focuses on Natural Carotenoids. Carotenoids, also called tetraterpenoids, are organic pigments that are produced by plants and algae, as well as several bacteria and fungi. Carotenoids give the characteristic color to carrots, corn, canaries, and daffodils, as well as egg yolks, rutabagas, buttercups, and bananas. Carotenoids can be produced from fats and other basic organic metabolic building blocks by all these organisms. Carotenoids from the diet are stored in the fatty tissues of animals, and exclusively carnivorous animals obtain the compounds from animal fat. There are over 600 known carotenoids, mainly included Beta -carotene, Lutein, lycopene, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin, lutein, carmine, capsaicin, fucoidin, etc.

Natural Carotenoids downstream is wide and recently Natural Carotenoids has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and others. Globally, the Natural Carotenoids market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food and Feed. Food and Feed account for nearly 80.00% of total downstream consumption of Natural Carotenoids in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Natural Carotenoids consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Natural Carotenoids is estimated to be 2699.8 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Natural Carotenoids market is valued at 750 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Carotenoids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Carotenoids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DSM

Allied Biotech

Chenguang Biotech

FMC

Kemin

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

PoliNat

Amicogen

Nutraceuticals

Yigeda Bio-Technology

Dohler

Cyanotech

Fuji

Carotech

DDW

Excelvite

AnHui Wisdom

Tian Yin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Fucoxanthin

Lutein

Canthaxanthin

Lycopene

Other

Segment by Application

Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other

