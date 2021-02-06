Global Non-Dairy Creamer Market know the Market Driving Factors 2019

The non-dairy creamers are widely used substitutes for milk and cream in coffee, tea, and other beverages. These are also known as coffee or tea whiteners and are introduced as an additive in the beverage industry. Non-dairy creamers do not contain lactose but may contain casein and hydrogenated vegetable oils. The product is hence popular among the lactose intolerant population. These come in liquid as well as powdered form. Non-dairy creamers replicate the flavors of milk fats and creams in beverages. Non-dairy creamers come in a range of flavors and have improved shelf life over dairy products.

Market Dynamics

The non-dairy creamer market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased consumption of tea, coffee and RTD beverages coupled with rising disposable income of the consumers. High demands for flavored drinks among the lactose intolerant population is another major factor driving the growth of the non-dairy creamer market. However, certain health risks associated with the product consumption hamper the growth of the non-dairy creamer market. Nonetheless, the introduction of healthier non-dairy creamer alternatives such as almond, rice, and coconut milk offers significant growth opportunities for the non-dairy creamer market and the major players involved.

Top Key Players: Compact Industries, Inc., Custom Food Group, DreamPak LLC, Nestle S.A., PT. Santos Premium Krimer, Shandong Tianjiao Biotech Co., Ltd., Stancodex Private Limited, The WhiteWave Foods Company, TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Viceroy Holland B.V.

Market Scope

The “Global Non-Dairy Creamer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of non-dairy creamer market with detailed market segmentation by form, nature, flavor, end-use, sales channel, and geography. The global non-dairy creamer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-dairy creamer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global non-dairy creamer market is segmented on the basis of form, nature, flavor, end-use and sales channel. By form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the flavor, the market is segmented as original, french vanilla, chocolate, coconut, hazelnut, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use is classified as food and beverage processing, bakery products and ice creams, RTD beverages, infant food, prepared and packaged food, and others. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented as direct and indirect. The indirect sales segment is further sub-segmented as hypermarkets and supermarkets, modern grocery stores, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global non-dairy creamer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The non-dairy creamer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

