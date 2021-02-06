In this report, the Global Oil Absorbers Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Oil Absorbers Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oil absorbents work on the simple principle of absorption, taking on the liquids in which they are placed. The most effective oil absorbents are both lyophilic and hydrophobic, or oil attracting and water repelling.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

Market competition is intense. Brady Corporation, Oil-Dri Corporation, Justrite, New Pig Corporation and LUBETECH are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Oil Absorbers market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil Absorbers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Absorbers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Brady Corporation

Oil-Dri Corporation

Justrite

New Pig Corporation

LUBETECH

Global Spill Control

DENIOS

JSP

Darcy Spillcare Manufacture

EMPTEEZY

Oil Technics

Dueperthal Sicherheitstechnik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Universal Absorbents

Oil Only Absorbents

Specialty Absorbents

Segment by Application

Industry

Environmental

