In this report, the Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Depth Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Depth Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid is an important pharmaceutical intermediate, recently mainly used to make esmolol hydrochloride and octrelicate hydrochloride.

China is the leading production regions of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3). The production in China is 370 MT in 2017, taking 93.20% of the global production. This indicates that in other regions such as Europe, USA there are few manfuacturers producing P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) and China is also the main exporting country.

The main manufacturers include Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical, Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical, Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf, Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical and Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech. These companies are all from China, further showing China becomes the biggest manufacturing region in the world. Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical is the biggest manufacturer and in 2016 the company produced 75.69 MT, taking 26.68% of the global production

We predict that the global market volume of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) will reach 505.20 MT by 2023.

The global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) market is valued at 15 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 27 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical

Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical

Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf

Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical

Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity≥99%

Purity＜99%

Segment by Application

Esmolol Hydrochloride

Cetraxate Hydrochloride

Other

