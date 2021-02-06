In this report, the Global Plastic Closure Depth Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plastic Closure Depth Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The bottle is sealed with a Closure; Closures are mainly manufactured by plastic, metal and wood.

For industry structure analysis, the Plastic Closure industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 25 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Plastic Closure industry.

The production of Plastic Closure increased from 1007.35 billion units in 2012 to 1197.26 billion units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 4.42%.

China occupied 30.69% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 21.51% and 17.98% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 28.13% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The global Plastic Closure market is valued at 12000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Closure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Closure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bericap

Closure Systems International

Aptar Group

GCS

Silgan

ALPLA

THC

Berry Plastics

Mold Rite Plastics

Oriental Containers

Zijiang

Jinfu

ZhongFu

Blackhawk Molding

Mocap

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PP Closure

PE Closure

Other

Segment by Application

Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Products

Others

